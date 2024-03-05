Paratroopers from 11th Airborne take part in all-women jump

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, leave the Joint Mobility Center and board C-17 Globemaster III for an all-women jump at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 7, 2024. Every member of the operation including jumpers, jumpmasters and air crew were women, making it the first all-female airborne operation in division history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tala Hunt)

