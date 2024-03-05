Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paratroopers from 11th Airborne take part in all-women jump [Image 3 of 14]

    Paratroopers from 11th Airborne take part in all-women jump

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Airman Tala Hunt 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Sgt. Sarah Afetese, a paratrooper assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, waits to depart to aircraft for an all-women jump at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 7, 2024. Every member of the operation including jumpers, jumpmasters and air crew were women, making it the first all-female airborne operation in division history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tala Hunt)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 19:29
    Photo ID: 8278643
    VIRIN: 240307-F-SP759-1029
    Resolution: 5722x3819
    Size: 17.41 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paratroopers from 11th Airborne take part in all-women jump [Image 14 of 14], by Amn Tala Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    paratroopers
    women's history month
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    11th airborne

