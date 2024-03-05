USS Tripoli Luncheon

240229-N-IL330-1144 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 29, 2024) – Rear Adm. Randall Peck, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Three, center right, Capt. Kubu commanding officer of , Cmdr. Hughes commanding officer of, Command Master Chief Woods, the Command Master Chief of , serve themselves food in the wardroom of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 29. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Austyn Riley)

