240229-N-IL330-1144 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 29, 2024) – Rear Adm. Randall Peck, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Three, center right, Capt. Kubu commanding officer of , Cmdr. Hughes commanding officer of, Command Master Chief Woods, the Command Master Chief of , serve themselves food in the wardroom of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 29. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 17:02
|Photo ID:
|8278477
|VIRIN:
|240229-N-IL330-1144
|Resolution:
|3845x2563
|Size:
|725.61 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Tripoli Luncheon [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT