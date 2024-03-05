Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Luncheon [Image 4 of 7]

    USS Tripoli Luncheon

    UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240229-N-IL330-1141 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 29, 2024) – Rear Adm. Randall Peck, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Three, right, speaks with Capt. Gary Harrington, commanding officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 29. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Austyn Riley)

