USS Tripoli Luncheon

240229-N-IL330-1141 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 29, 2024) – Rear Adm. Randall Peck, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Three, right, speaks with Capt. Gary Harrington, commanding officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 29. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Austyn Riley)

