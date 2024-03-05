240229-N-IL330-1131 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 29, 2024) – Rear Adm. Randall Peck, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Three, boards amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 29. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Austyn Riley)
This work, USS Tripoli Luncheon [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
