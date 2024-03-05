USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Routine Operations in the Red Sea

240126-N-WJ225-1015 RED SEA (Jan. 26, 2024)

U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Jacob Hall conducts a corrosion inspection on an F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet, attached to the "Wildcats" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 131, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), Jan. 26, 2024. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samantha Alaman)

