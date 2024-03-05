240126-N-MA550-1002 RED SEA (Jan. 26, 2024) Seaman Ashton Phillips and Seaman Joy Autrey stand starboard life buoy watch aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), Jan. 26. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Rylin Paul)

Date Taken: 01.26.2024 Date Posted: 03.08.2024 This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Routine Operations in the Red Sea [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.