240126-N-PS818-1220 RED SEA (Jan. 26, 2024) Aviation Ordnanceman Seaman Mike Mulumba conducts maintenance on a bomb rack aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), Jan. 26. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keith Nowak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2024 Date Posted: 03.08.2024 17:04 Photo ID: 8278464 VIRIN: 240126-N-PS818-1220 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 720.69 KB Location: RED SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Routine Operations in the Red Sea [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.