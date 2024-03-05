240126-N-PS818-1220 RED SEA (Jan. 26, 2024) Aviation Ordnanceman Seaman Mike Mulumba conducts maintenance on a bomb rack aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), Jan. 26. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keith Nowak)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 17:04
|Photo ID:
|8278464
|VIRIN:
|240126-N-PS818-1220
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|720.69 KB
|Location:
|RED SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Routine Operations in the Red Sea [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
