240125-N-WJ225-2011 RED SEA (Jan. 25, 2024) Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Eliepa Mataafa secures a fastener on an F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet, attached to the "Fighting Swordsmen" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 32, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), Jan 25. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samantha Alaman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 03.08.2024 17:04 Photo ID: 8278462 VIRIN: 240125-N-WJ225-2011 Resolution: 2475x3712 Size: 979.22 KB Location: RED SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Routine Operations in the Red Sea [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Samantha Alaman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.