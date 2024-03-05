240126-N-KV126-1032 RED SEA (Jan. 26, 2024) Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Isaiah Westbrook, left, and Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class John Sullivan calibrate equipment aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), Jan. 26. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Anh V. Tran)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2024 Date Posted: 03.08.2024 17:04 Photo ID: 8278460 VIRIN: 240126-N-KV126-1032 Resolution: 6482x4321 Size: 754.07 KB Location: RED SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Routine Operations in the Red Sea [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.