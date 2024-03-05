Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli Refueling and Sprinklers [Image 9 of 9]

    USS Tripoli Refueling and Sprinklers

    UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240226-N-VR794-1260 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 26, 2024) – Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Jordan Born, from Minneapolis, collects a fuel sample aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb 26. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman James Peer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 16:52
    Photo ID: 8278436
    VIRIN: 240226-N-VR794-1260
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 807.01 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Refueling and Sprinklers [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Tripoli Refueling and Sprinklers
    USS Tripoli Refueling and Sprinklers
    USS Tripoli Refueling and Sprinklers
    USS Tripoli Refueling and Sprinklers
    USS Tripoli Refueling and Sprinklers
    USS Tripoli Refueling and Sprinklers
    USS Tripoli Refueling and Sprinklers
    USS Tripoli Refueling and Sprinklers
    USS Tripoli Refueling and Sprinklers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ship
    Sailor
    Military
    US Navy
    USS Tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT