USS Tripoli Refueling and Sprinklers

240226-N-VR794-1241 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 26, 2024) – Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Rey Atangan, from Long Beach, California, examines fuel test vials for impurities aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb 26. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman James Peer)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 16:52
|Location:
|US
