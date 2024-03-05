USS Tripoli Refueling and Sprinklers

240226-N-VR794-1231 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 26, 2024) – Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Rey Atangan, from Long Beach, California, inserts fuel samples into a centrifuge for testing aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb 26. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman James Peer)
