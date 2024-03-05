We continue to celebrate #WomenInConstruction, with Joslyn Neill, a USACE contractor, who supports the Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery mission by working traffic control.

USACE is working side-by-side with our local, state and federal partners to help survivors recover from the wildfires, and is committed to getting it done safely and correctly.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2024 Date Posted: 03.08.2024 15:14 Photo ID: 8278111 VIRIN: 240305-A-AB038-1001 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 2.74 MB Location: LAHAINA, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE celebrates women in construction, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.