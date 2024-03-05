Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE celebrates women in construction

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    We continue to celebrate #WomenInConstruction, with Joslyn Neill, a USACE contractor, who supports the Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery mission by working traffic control.
    USACE is working side-by-side with our local, state and federal partners to help survivors recover from the wildfires, and is committed to getting it done safely and correctly.

