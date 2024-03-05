We continue to celebrate #WomenInConstruction, with Joslyn Neill, a USACE contractor, who supports the Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery mission by working traffic control.
USACE is working side-by-side with our local, state and federal partners to help survivors recover from the wildfires, and is committed to getting it done safely and correctly.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 15:14
|Photo ID:
|8278111
|VIRIN:
|240305-A-AB038-1001
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|LAHAINA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE celebrates women in construction, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT