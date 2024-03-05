Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAYPORT CONDUCTS ASF TRAINING [Image 5 of 5]

    MAYPORT CONDUCTS ASF TRAINING

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Vinson 

    Naval Station Mayport

    240308-N-OZ224-1187

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (March 8, 2023) - Service members and civilians assigned to various commands at Naval Station Mayport participate in Auxiliary Security Force (ASF) training, March 8, 2024. ASF personnel are active duty service members that augment base security personnel during contingencies, terrorist attacks, natural disasters, civil disturbances, exercises and special events that require heightened levels of security.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAYPORT CONDUCTS ASF TRAINING [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Brandon Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Navy #Mayport #Jacksonville #Florida

