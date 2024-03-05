Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women of Aviation week

    Women of Aviation week

    ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Capt. Alisha Stewart, a weapons officer and C-130 Hercules tactics navigator instructor with the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, Missouri Air National Guard, poses for a photo in the AATTC at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, March 8, 2024. The 139th is spotlighting women for Women of Aviation Week (March 4-10). (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 11:57
    Photo ID: 8277462
    VIRIN: 240308-Z-FP794-3002
    Resolution: 1640x2050
    Size: 488.06 KB
    Location: ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women of Aviation week, by SSgt Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    Women's history Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT