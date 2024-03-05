Capt. Alisha Stewart, a weapons officer and C-130 Hercules tactics navigator instructor with the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, Missouri Air National Guard, poses for a photo in the AATTC at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, March 8, 2024. The 139th is spotlighting women for Women of Aviation Week (March 4-10). (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner

