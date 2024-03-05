Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    127th Wing unit photo

    127th Wing unit photo

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2023

    Photo by Munnaf Joarder 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 127th Wing, Michigan National Guard, stand in formation in front of the KC-135 Stratotanker and A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, May 6, 2023. With approximately 1,400 members and two flying missions, the 127th Wing is also host unit to Selfridge Air National Guard Base, home to five branches of the military and Department of Homeland Security. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Munnaf Joarder)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 12:20
    Photo ID: 8277458
    VIRIN: 230506-Z-QI727-1003
    Resolution: 3600x1196
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 127th Wing unit photo, by Munnaf Joarder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    127th Wing
    127th Air Refueling Group
    127th Maintenance Group
    127th Medical Group
    127th Operations Group
    127th mission support group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT