Members of the 127th Wing, Michigan National Guard, stand in formation in front of the KC-135 Stratotanker and A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, May 6, 2023. With approximately 1,400 members and two flying missions, the 127th Wing is also host unit to Selfridge Air National Guard Base, home to five branches of the military and Department of Homeland Security. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Munnaf Joarder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2023 Date Posted: 03.08.2024 12:20 Photo ID: 8277458 VIRIN: 230506-Z-QI727-1003 Resolution: 3600x1196 Size: 3.09 MB Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 127th Wing unit photo, by Munnaf Joarder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.