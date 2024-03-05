Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    156th MDG, Det. 1, Collective Training Exercise [Image 8 of 8]

    156th MDG, Det. 1, Collective Training Exercise

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sharymel Montalvo Velez 

    156th Wing

    From right, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joel Otero, the fatality search and recovery team non-commissioned officer in charge assigned to the 156th Force Support Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, briefs Col. Evaristo Orengo, the 156th Wing commander, and Staff Sgt. Germán Nieves, a facility search and recovery team leader with the 156th Force Support Squadron, on detection equipment procedures during a collective training exercise at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Feb. 28, 2024. During the exercise, Airmen assigned to the 156th Medical Group, Detachment 1, trained soldiers assigned to the 130th Engineering Battalion, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, in extraction planning and procedures during emergency events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sharymel Montalvo Velez)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 09:20
    Location: SALINAS, PR
    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

