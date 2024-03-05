From right, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joel Otero, the fatality search and recovery team non-commissioned officer in charge assigned to the 156th Force Support Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, briefs Col. Evaristo Orengo, the 156th Wing commander, and Staff Sgt. Germán Nieves, a facility search and recovery team leader with the 156th Force Support Squadron, on detection equipment procedures during a collective training exercise at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Feb. 28, 2024. During the exercise, Airmen assigned to the 156th Medical Group, Detachment 1, trained soldiers assigned to the 130th Engineering Battalion, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, in extraction planning and procedures during emergency events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sharymel Montalvo Velez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2024 Date Posted: 03.08.2024 09:20 Photo ID: 8277120 VIRIN: 240228-Z-RD568-1007 Resolution: 7200x4800 Size: 12.3 MB Location: SALINAS, PR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 156th MDG, Det. 1, Collective Training Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Sharymel Montalvo Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.