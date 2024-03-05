156th MDG, Det. 1, Collective Training Exercise

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 156th Medical Group, Detachment 1, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, and U.S. Army soldiers with the Puerto Rico Army National Guard, walk towards a simulated disaster zone to extract casualties at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Feb. 28, 2024. During the exercise, Airmen assigned to the 156th Medical Group, Detachment 1, trained soldiers assigned to the Puerto Rico Army National Guard, in extraction planning and procedures during emergency events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sharymel Montalvo Velez)

