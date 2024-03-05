Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    156th MDG, Det. 1, Collective Training Exercise [Image 5 of 8]

    156th MDG, Det. 1, Collective Training Exercise

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sharymel Montalvo Velez 

    156th Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Sonia Ortiz, the 156th Medical Group, Detachment 1, commander, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, speaks with Chief Master Sgt. Hector Garcia, the 156th Medical Group senior enlisted leader, Capt. Emire Rodriguez, the 156th Medical Group administrative officer, and Col. Evaristo Orengo, the 156th Wing commander, during a collective training exercise at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Feb. 28, 2024. During the exercise, Airmen assigned to the 156th Medical Group, Detachment 1, trained soldiers assigned to the Puerto Rico Army National Guard, in extraction planning and procedures during emergency events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sharymel Montalvo Velez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 09:20
    Photo ID: 8277117
    VIRIN: 240228-Z-RD568-1001
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 13.55 MB
    Location: SALINAS, PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

