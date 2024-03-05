156th MDG, Det. 1, Collective Training Exercise

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joel Otero, the fatality search and recovery team non-commissioned officer in charge assigned to the 156th Force Support Squadron, briefs Airman 1st Class Alexander Cruz, a services journeyman assigned to the 156th Force Support Squadron, on fatality search and rescue team procedures during a collective training exercise at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Feb. 28, 2024. During the exercise, Airmen assigned to the 156th Medical Group, Detachment 1, trained soldiers assigned to the Puerto Rico Army National Guard, in extraction planning and procedures during emergency events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sharymel Montalvo Velez)

