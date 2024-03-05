156th MDG, Det. 1, Collective Training Exercise

Detailed photo of a non-ambulatory center tent during a collective training exercise at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Feb. 28, 2024. During the exercise, Airmen assigned to the 156th Medical Group, Detachment 1, trained soldiers assigned to the Puerto Rico Army National Guard, in extraction planning and procedures during emergency events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sharymel Montalvo Velez)

