    Women’s History Month: Team USAMMDA

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Photo by T. T. Parish 

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    Women leaders from the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity gather for a photo in celebration of Women’s History Month at Fort Detrick, Md., March 6, 2024. Women have a rich history in the U.S. military, since before the nation’s founding. During Women’s History Month, we are highlighting women across USAMMDA and the contributions they make each day to the Army’s medical development and sustainment missions. (U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish)

