15th MEU CO Conducts Battlefield Circulation at Exercise Cobra Gold

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sean Dynan, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, checks on Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th MEU, during a noncombatant evacuation operation rehearsal at Exercise Cobra Gold at U-Tapao International Airport, Rayong province, Thailand, March 2, 2024. Exercise Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Robert Nanna)

