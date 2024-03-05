Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU CO Conducts Battlefield Circulation at Exercise Cobra Gold [Image 9 of 10]

    15th MEU CO Conducts Battlefield Circulation at Exercise Cobra Gold

    RAYONG PROVINCE, THAILAND

    03.02.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Robert Nanna 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cheol Yi, the chaplain assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, explains the religious services and resources provided to evacuees to U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sean Dynan, commanding officer of the 15th MEU, during a noncombatant evacuation operation rehearsal at Exercise Cobra Gold at U-Tapao International Airport, Rayong province, Thailand, March 2, 2024. Exercise Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Robert Nanna)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 06:43
    Photo ID: 8276861
    VIRIN: 240302-M-EV477-1008
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: RAYONG PROVINCE, TH
    Hometown: RAYONG, TH
    Hometown: BOSTON, MA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU CO Conducts Battlefield Circulation at Exercise Cobra Gold [Image 10 of 10], by 1LT Robert Nanna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    JGSDF
    Partnership
    NEO
    RTARF
    CG24

