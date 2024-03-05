15th MEU CO Conducts Battlefield Circulation at Exercise Cobra Gold

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nathan Herring, a team leader assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, leads Col. Sean Dynan, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, through the various stations of an evacuation control center during a noncombatant evacuation operation rehearsal at Exercise Cobra Gold at U-Tapao International Airport, Rayong province, Thailand, March 2, 2024. Exercise Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Robert Nanna)

Date Taken: 03.02.2024
Location: RAYONG PROVINCE, TH