U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sean Dynan, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, goes through an entry control point during a noncombatant evacuation operation rehearsal during Exercise Cobra Gold at U-Tapao International Airport, Rayong province, Thailand, March 2, 2024. Exercise Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Robert Nanna)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 06:43
|Photo ID:
|8276858
|VIRIN:
|240302-M-EV477-1005
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|RAYONG PROVINCE, TH
|Hometown:
|RAYONG, TH
|Hometown:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th MEU CO Conducts Battlefield Circulation at Exercise Cobra Gold [Image 10 of 10], by 1LT Robert Nanna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT