U.S., Korean leaders eat lunch together during Freedom Shield 24

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Eric Dougherty, the assistant chief of staff for operations for 1st Marine Division, flashes a thumbs up during a base tour as part of Freedom Shield 24 in Pohang, South Korea, March 1, 2024. Freedom Shield 24 is a defense-oriented exercise designed to bolster the ROK-U.S. Alliance, enhance the combined defense posture, and further strengthen security and stability on the Korean peninsula. Dougherty is a native of Illinois. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda R. Taylor)
Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 04:47
Location:
|POHANG, KR
