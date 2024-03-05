U.S., Korean leaders eat lunch together during Freedom Shield 24

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Benjamin T. Watson, the commanding general of 1st Marine Division, jokes with division Marines and members of the Republic of Korea Marine Corps during a base tour as part of Freedom Shield 24 in Pohang, South Korea, March 1, 2024. Freedom Shield 24 is a defense-oriented exercise designed to bolster the ROK-U.S. Alliance, enhance the combined defense posture, and further strengthen security and stability on the Korean peninsula. Watson is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda R. Taylor)

