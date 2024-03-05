A member of the Republic of Korea Marine Corps briefs aircraft capabilities to U.S. Marine leaders with 1st Marine Division as part of a base tour during Freedom Shield 24 in Pohang, South Korea, March 1, 2024. Freedom Shield 24 is a defense-oriented exercise designed to bolster the ROK-U.S. Alliance, enhance the combined defense posture, and further strengthen security and stability on the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda R. Taylor)
This work, U.S., Korean leaders eat lunch together during Freedom Shield 24 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Amanda Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
