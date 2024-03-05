A member of the Republic of Korea Marine Corps briefs aircraft capabilities to U.S. Marine leaders with 1st Marine Division as part of a base tour during Freedom Shield 24 in Pohang, South Korea, March 1, 2024. Freedom Shield 24 is a defense-oriented exercise designed to bolster the ROK-U.S. Alliance, enhance the combined defense posture, and further strengthen security and stability on the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda R. Taylor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2024 Date Posted: 03.08.2024 04:52 Photo ID: 8276762 VIRIN: 240301-M-CL467-2112 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 21.72 MB Location: POHANG, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., Korean leaders eat lunch together during Freedom Shield 24 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Amanda Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.