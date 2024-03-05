Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Korean leaders eat lunch together during Freedom Shield 24 [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S., Korean leaders eat lunch together during Freedom Shield 24

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Taylor 

    1st Marine Division

    A member of the Republic of Korea Marine Corps briefs aircraft capabilities to U.S. Marine leaders with 1st Marine Division as part of a base tour during Freedom Shield 24 in Pohang, South Korea, March 1, 2024. Freedom Shield 24 is a defense-oriented exercise designed to bolster the ROK-U.S. Alliance, enhance the combined defense posture, and further strengthen security and stability on the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda R. Taylor)

