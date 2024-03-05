U.S., Korean leaders eat lunch together during Freedom Shield 24

Key leaders with 1st Marine Division and 1st Marine Division, Republic of Korea Marine Corps, eat lunch together during Freedom Shield 24 in Pohang, South Korea, March 1, 2024. Freedom Shield 24 is a defense-oriented exercise designed to bolster the ROK-U.S. Alliance, enhance the combined defense posture, and further strengthen security and stability on the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda R. Taylor)

