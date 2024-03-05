Key leaders with 1st Marine Division and 1st Marine Division, Republic of Korea Marine Corps, eat lunch together during Freedom Shield 24 in Pohang, South Korea, March 1, 2024. Freedom Shield 24 is a defense-oriented exercise designed to bolster the ROK-U.S. Alliance, enhance the combined defense posture, and further strengthen security and stability on the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda R. Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 04:55
|Photo ID:
|8276759
|VIRIN:
|240301-M-CL467-2029
|Resolution:
|6720x3780
|Size:
|17.06 MB
|Location:
|POHANG, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S., Korean leaders eat lunch together during Freedom Shield 24 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Amanda Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT