U.S., Korean leaders inspect combined command post during Freedom Shield 24

Republic of Korea Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Ju Il-suk, he commanding general for 1st Marine Division, ROK Marine Corps, inspects the combined ROK-U.S. command post as part of Freedom Shield 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Feb. 28, 2024. Freedom Shield 24 is a defense-oriented exercise designed to bolster the ROK-U.S. Alliance, enhance the combined defense posture, and further strengthen security and stability on the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda R. Taylor)

