Republic of Korea Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Ju Il-suk, the commanding general for 1st Marine Division, ROK Marine Corps, speaks during a combined ROK-U.S. command post inspection as part of Freedom Shield 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Feb. 28, 2024. Freedom Shield 24 is a defense-oriented exercise designed to bolster the ROK-U.S. Alliance, enhance the combined defense posture, and further strengthen security and stability on the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda R. Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 04:18
|Photo ID:
|8276741
|VIRIN:
|240228-M-CL467-2142
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|18.92 MB
|Location:
|POHANG, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., Korean leaders inspect combined command post during Freedom Shield 24 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Amanda Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT