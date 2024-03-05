Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10AAMDC celebrates International Women's Day

    RP, GERMANY

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    To ensure we are ready for the future fight, the Army is committed to assigning women to positions that provide full and challenging career and promotion opportunities. We know from history and experience that the contributions and achievements of women make our Army stronger. (U.S. Army by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)

