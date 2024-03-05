Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st MARDIV Marines tour steel mill during Freedom Shield 24 [Image 9 of 9]

    1st MARDIV Marines tour steel mill during Freedom Shield 24

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Taylor 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division participate in an interactive video as part of a steel mill tour during Freedom Shield 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Feb. 28, 2024. Freedom Shield 24 is a defense-oriented exercise designed to bolster the ROK-U.S. Alliance, enhance the combined defense posture, and further strengthen security and stability on the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda R. Taylor)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st MARDIV Marines tour steel mill during Freedom Shield 24 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Amanda Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    1st Marine Division
    Republic of Korea
    MARFORK
    Freedom Shield
    Steel Mill

