1st MARDIV Marines tour steel mill during Freedom Shield 24

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Logan Courtright, a combat videographer with 1st Marine Division, watches an interactive video as part of a steel mill tour during Freedom Shield 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Feb. 28, 2024. Freedom Shield 24 is a defense-oriented exercise designed to bolster the ROK-U.S. Alliance, enhance the combined defense posture, and further strengthen security and stability on the Korean peninsula. Courtright is a native of Georgia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda R. Taylor)

