A U.S. Marine with 1st Marine Division watches a video as part of a steel mill tour during Freedom Shield 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Feb. 28, 2024. Freedom Shield 24 is a defense-oriented exercise designed to bolster the ROK-U.S. Alliance, enhance the combined defense posture, and further strengthen security and stability on the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda R. Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 04:01
|Photo ID:
|8276725
|VIRIN:
|240228-M-CL467-1040
|Resolution:
|6222x4148
|Size:
|19.71 MB
|Location:
|POHANG, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st MARDIV Marines tour steel mill during Freedom Shield 24 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Amanda Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT