A graphic highlighting Women’s History Month at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 7, 2024. In 1987 Congress designated the month of March as Women’s History Month and this year’s theme is "women who have made great achievements." (U.S. Air Force graphic by SSgt. Jovan Banks)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 02:20
|Photo ID:
|8276684
|VIRIN:
|240307-F-YG789-3675
|Resolution:
|1500x1988
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wolf Pack acknowledges contributions during Women’s History Month, by SSgt Jovan Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT