    Freedom Shield 2024 Apache live fire [Image 1 of 3]

    Freedom Shield 2024 Apache live fire

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Spc. James Garcia 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army AH-64 helicopters from the 4-2 Attack Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry-ROK/U.S. Combined Division conduct a live fire overwater in coordination with ROK 2nd Fleet during Freedom Shield 2024. In support of the Armistice Agreement, Freedom Shield 24 underscores the enduring military partnership between the ROK and the U.S. It reinforces the role of the Alliance as the linchpin for regional peace and security, reaffirming the unwavering commitment of the United States to defend the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Garcia James)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 01:29
    Photo ID: 8276617
    VIRIN: 240306-Z-CL916-1157
    Resolution: 5728x3819
    Size: 9.38 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom Shield 2024 Apache live fire [Image 3 of 3], by SPC James Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Texas
    Texas Army National Guard
    100th MPAD
    자유의방패24
    ROK US Alliance
    We Go Together
    We Fly Together
    Under One Flag
    FreedomShield24
    We Rok Together
    Operation Freedom Shield

