U.S. Army AH-64 helicopters from the 4-2 Attack Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry-ROK/U.S. Combined Division conduct a live fire overwater in coordination with ROK 2nd Fleet during Freedom Shield 2024. In support of the Armistice Agreement, Freedom Shield 24 underscores the enduring military partnership between the ROK and the U.S. It reinforces the role of the Alliance as the linchpin for regional peace and security, reaffirming the unwavering commitment of the United States to defend the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Garcia James)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2024 Date Posted: 03.08.2024 01:14 Photo ID: 8276561 VIRIN: 240306-Z-CL916-1049 Resolution: 4668x3112 Size: 7.83 MB Location: KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Freedom Shield 2024 Apache live fire [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.