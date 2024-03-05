Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians Conducts Subject Matter Exchange with British Royal Navy in the Red Sea [Image 4 of 7]

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians Conducts Subject Matter Exchange with British Royal Navy in the Red Sea

    RED SEA

    02.11.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    240211-N-MA550-1437 RED SEA (Feb. 11, 2024) Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians conduct a subject matter exchange with British Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician Divers aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Red Sea, Feb. 11. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 00:47
    Photo ID: 8276548
    VIRIN: 240211-N-MA550-1437
    Resolution: 5775x3850
    Size: 1023.16 KB
    Location: RED SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    EOD
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

