Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians Conducts Subject Matter Exchange with British Royal Navy in the Red Sea

240211-N-MA550-1487 RED SEA (Feb. 11, 2024) Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians conduct a subject matter exchange with British Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician Divers aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Red Sea, Feb. 11. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

