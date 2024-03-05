USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Sailors Participate in a Live Fire Exercise in the Gulf of Aden

231224-N-VC924-1017 GULF OF ADEN (Dec. 24, 2023) Sailors participate in live fire exercise aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Gulf of Aden, Dec. 24, 2023. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Elmore)
|12.24.2023
|03.08.2024 00:31
|8276539
|231224-N-VC924-1017
|6930x3900
|977.78 KB
|RED SEA
|3
|0
