231224-N-VC924-1017 GULF OF ADEN (Dec. 24, 2023) Sailors participate in live fire exercise aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Gulf of Aden, Dec. 24, 2023. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Elmore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.24.2023 Date Posted: 03.08.2024 00:31 Photo ID: 8276539 VIRIN: 231224-N-VC924-1017 Resolution: 6930x3900 Size: 977.78 KB Location: RED SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Sailors Participate in a Live Fire Exercise in the Gulf of Aden [Image 6 of 6], by SN Zachary Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.