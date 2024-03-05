Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Sailors Participate in a Live Fire Exercise in the Gulf of Aden [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Sailors Participate in a Live Fire Exercise in the Gulf of Aden

    RED SEA

    12.24.2023

    Photo by Seaman Zachary Elmore 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    231224-N-VC924-1017 GULF OF ADEN (Dec. 24, 2023) Sailors participate in live fire exercise aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Gulf of Aden, Dec. 24, 2023. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Elmore)

    This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Sailors Participate in a Live Fire Exercise in the Gulf of Aden [Image 6 of 6], by SN Zachary Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

