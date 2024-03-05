Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Sailors Participate in a Live Fire Exercise in the Gulf of Aden [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Sailors Participate in a Live Fire Exercise in the Gulf of Aden

    RED SEA

    12.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Rodriguez 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    231224-N-HE057-1375 GULF OF ADEN (Dec. 24, 2023) Retail Services Specialist Seaman Keaka Kamakea participates in a live fire exercise aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Gulf of Aden, Dec. 24, 2023. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 00:31
    Photo ID: 8276537
    VIRIN: 231224-N-HE057-1375
    Resolution: 5347x3565
    Size: 819.07 KB
    Location: RED SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Sailors Participate in a Live Fire Exercise in the Gulf of Aden [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Nicholas Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

