    Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at Liberty University [Image 8 of 8]

    Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at Liberty University

    LYNCHBURG, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus performs at Liberty University on their 2024 national tour, the second stop of their 17 performance, 2500 mile, 21-day itinerary covering five states. National tours allow the Navy Band to connect Americans across the country to their Navy and to remind communities that Sailors are serving around the globe on their behalf 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, preserving and protecting freedom and democracy around the world.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy Band
    Sea Chanters
    Liberty University
    Navy Music
    2024 National Tour

