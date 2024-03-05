The Liberty University Army ROTC color guard presents the colors while the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus sings “The Star Spangled Banner” prior to the start of their concert at Liberty University. The Navy’s premiere choir performed at the university as a part of their 17 performance, 2500 mile, 21-day itinerary covering five states. National tours allow the Navy Band to connect Americans across the country to their Navy and to remind communities that Sailors are serving around the globe on their behalf 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, preserving and protecting freedom and democracy around the world.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2024 Date Posted: 03.07.2024 23:16 Photo ID: 8276491 VIRIN: 240307-N-OA196-2002 Resolution: 7292x4861 Size: 10.37 MB Location: LYNCHBURG, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at Liberty University [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.