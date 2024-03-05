2ID/RUCD Conducts Maritime Counter Special Operations Forces Training with ROK 2nd Fleet

U.S. Army AH-64 helicopters from 4-2 Attack Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry-ROK/U.S. Combined Division move into an attack formation for overwater gunnery in coordination with ROK 2nd Fleet during Freedom Shield 2024. FS24, a defense-oriented exercise, fortifies joint defense capabilities, and safeguards security on the peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Liseth Espinel)
