    2ID/RUCD Conducts Maritime Counter Special Operations Forces Training with ROK 2nd Fleet [Image 1 of 3]

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Liseth Espinel 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    A U.S. Army AH-64 helicopter from 4-2 Attack Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry-ROK/U.S. Combined Division takes off to conduct nighttime operations in coordination with ROK 2nd Fleet during Freedom Shield 2024. FS24, a defense-oriented exercise, fortifies joint defense capabilities, and safeguards security on the peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Haskins)

