Freedom Shield 2024 combined training

A U.S. Marine hooks a cable to an Army Humvee in preparation to train on the use of the AMK-36 wrecker vehicle when removing stuck vehicles during Freedom Shield 2024 at a training area in South Korea, March 7, 2024. FS24, a holistic military program, integrates ground, air, and naval elements, enhancing readiness through realistic combat simulations, interoperability, and live exercises refining troops’ combat skills. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Retschulte, 100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

